The first month is "free" with Vodafone's Galaxy Note 10 plans

Credit: Samsung

Vodafone have unveiled just how much you'll have to pay to nab Samsung's latest Note series smartphones - plus their incentive for choosing them over the other options.

Specifically, Vodafone are waiving one month of plan fees for both new and upgrading customers who sign up for a Red, Red Cap or Red Plus Plan with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ attached between now and the 22nd of August. They'll also score a set of AKG noise-cancelling headphones. Details here.

As opposed to Telstra, who are only offering the Note 10+, Vodafone are currently listing plans for both the Note 10 and Note 10+ - which is noteworthy if you're looking to pick up the smaller (6.1-inch) model.



Unfortunately, if you're after the 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, you're gonna have to look elsewhere. Vodafone doesn't have a 5G network. At least, not yet.



In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.



