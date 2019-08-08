The first month is "free" with Vodafone's Galaxy Note 10 plans

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Vodafone have unveiled just how much you'll have to pay to nab Samsung's latest Note series smartphones - plus their incentive for choosing them over the other options.

Specifically, Vodafone are waiving one month of plan fees for both new and upgrading customers who sign up for a Red, Red Cap or Red Plus Plan with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ attached between now and the 22nd of August. They'll also score a set of AKG noise-cancelling headphones. Details here.

As opposed to Telstra, who are only offering the Note 10+, Vodafone are currently listing plans for both the Note 10 and Note 10+ - which is noteworthy if you're looking to pick up the smaller (6.1-inch) model.

Unfortunately, if you're after the 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, you're gonna have to look elsewhere. Vodafone doesn't have a 5G network. At least, not yet.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VodafonesamsungGalaxy Note 10

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?