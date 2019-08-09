The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be Optus' first 5G phone

Credit: Samsung

Optus have announced mobile plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and confirmed they'll be offering its 5G counterpart later in the year.

Unlike both Telstra and Vodafone, Optus don't have any specific promotions running ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Note 10+ but early adopters will still get a set of AKG noise-cancelling headphones. Details here.

For a full breakout on Optus' postpaid mobile plans for the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, check out the widget below.

If you're holding out for the smaller Note 10, bad news: Optus are only offering the larger Note 10+ at this stage. You'll have to opt for someone like Vodafone or buy it outright through Samsung.

Most interestingly, the Optus website also confirms that the telco will be offering the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. In terms of specs, this variant is almost identical to the Note 10+. It features the same processor, camera hardware and design. In Australia, it also boasts a larger 512GBs of on-board storage. 

Thus far, Telstra has been the only Australian telco to offer 5G handsets. It looks like the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will break that trend.

The Optus website says that Galaxy Note 10+ 5G preorders will be delivering from the 20th of September. However, there are plenty of caveats.

For one, Optus' 5G coverage looks to be quite limited. See the map below for an snapshot of Optus' 5G coverage in Sydney:

Credit: Optus

In addition, the terms and conditions attached note that "In-building 5G coverage is not currently available" and that "Local conditions, including number of users, building materials and terrain may impact your ability to connect to the Optus 5G network and the speed you experience."

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.


Fergus Halliday
