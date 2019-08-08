Bose are now taking preorders for their follow-up to the QC35s and ouch

These are gonna hurt your wallet

(PC World) on

Credit: Bose

Bose's new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be available in Australia and New Zealand later this month but they won't be cheap.

Announced earlier this year, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be available locally from the 15th of August at an RRP of AU$599. In New Zealand, they'll be available for NZ$689.95

Obviously, this places them higher than rivals like the Jabra 85h and the Sony WH-1000X M3s. Then again, cheap and affordable aren't usually words you'd associate with the Bose brand.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are being pitched as the next evolution of the ever-popular QuietComfort series. They feature new drivers, a sleeker design, swipe-based touch controls and additional microphones (eight in total). The latter are used to enhance noise-cancelling and hands-free calls.

All told, the Bose 700s boast 20 hours of battery life and Bose say they'll play nice with any and all smart assistants out there. They've even got on-board Alexa out of the box and charge via USB Type-C.

Bose also claim that the 700s use next-generation Bose noise cancellation tech to eliminate the hissing sound commonly found in other noise-cancelling headphones. 

“At its best, technology should make us more human, not more dependent on devices,” said Brian Maguire, category director, Bose headphones.

“No one’s bucket list includes more time on a touchscreen, but right now, millions of people are looking down, swiping and typing on a 3x5 display. Pairing our phones and headphones have given us more freedom for calls and let us use our personal assistants to get things done. But, there are still barriers, and we’ve all experienced them. Our VPA doesn’t understand what we said and dials the wrong number. Or botches our text, so we send it ourselves. Or we’re forced to manually open an app, or hang-up because we’re shouting over a crowd. Noise cancelling headphones have always helped us hear better — but we need to be heard better, too and no mobile device has solved that problem. No phone, no headphone, and no combination of the two. But, the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 changes that and we can’t wait for people to experience the difference it makes.”

[Update: Bose have gotten in touch to let us know that the local preorder page for the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 isn't quite live yet but should be later this afternoon]

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be available in Australia and New Zealand from the 15th of August through Bose.com, Bose stores and select resellers for AU$599.95 and NZ$689.95, respectively.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags BoseBose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?