Bose are now taking preorders for their follow-up to the QC35s and ouch

Bose's new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be available in Australia and New Zealand later this month but they won't be cheap.

Announced earlier this year, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be available locally from the 15th of August at an RRP of AU$599. In New Zealand, they'll be available for NZ$689.95



Obviously, this places them higher than rivals like the Jabra 85h and the Sony WH-1000X M3s. Then again, cheap and affordable aren't usually words you'd associate with the Bose brand.



The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are being pitched as the next evolution of the ever-popular QuietComfort series. They feature new drivers, a sleeker design, swipe-based touch controls and additional microphones (eight in total). The latter are used to enhance noise-cancelling and hands-free calls.



All told, the Bose 700s boast 20 hours of battery life and Bose say they'll play nice with any and all smart assistants out there. They've even got on-board Alexa out of the box and charge via USB Type-C.



Bose also claim that the 700s use next-generation Bose noise cancellation tech to eliminate the hissing sound commonly found in other noise-cancelling headphones.



“At its best, technology should make us more human, not more dependent on devices,” said Brian Maguire, category director, Bose headphones.



“No one’s bucket list includes more time on a touchscreen, but right now, millions of people are looking down, swiping and typing on a 3x5 display. Pairing our phones and headphones have given us more freedom for calls and let us use our personal assistants to get things done. But, there are still barriers, and we’ve all experienced them. Our VPA doesn’t understand what we said and dials the wrong number. Or botches our text, so we send it ourselves. Or we’re forced to manually open an app, or hang-up because we’re shouting over a crowd. Noise cancelling headphones have always helped us hear better — but we need to be heard better, too and no mobile device has solved that problem. No phone, no headphone, and no combination of the two. But, the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 changes that and we can’t wait for people to experience the difference it makes.”

[Update: Bose have gotten in touch to let us know that the local preorder page for the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 isn't quite live yet but should be later this afternoon]



The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be available in Australia and New Zealand from the 15th of August through Bose.com, Bose stores and select resellers for AU$599.95 and NZ$689.95, respectively.

