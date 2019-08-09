Samsung's new Frame TVs are cheaper and better

Assuming you like your wall-mounted TVs big

(PC World) on

Samsung Frame TV

Samsung Frame TV

Credit: Samsung

Samsung have announced local pricing for the latest incarnation of their lifestyle focused Frame TV.

Last year's Frame TV range was broken out into the 65-inches (AU$3899), 55-inches (AU$2699) and 43-inches (AU$1799). The 2019 Frame TV is available in the same three sizes but each of them comes in a little cheaper.

This time around, the 65-inch Frame TV is priced at AU$3499, the 55-inch Frame TV is AU$2499 and the 43-inch Frame TV is AU$1499. Essentially, all three have been knocked down about $200 or so.

The 2019 Samsung Frame TVs are also set to look better, due to the integration of the same QLED display tech found in their mainstream premium Q-series TVs like the Q90. For more on the Q90R, check out our hands-on here.

The new Frame also features new smart TV capabilities like Ambient Mode alongside the Art Mode found in previous versions of The Frame. It'll also play nice with every smart assistant out there from Bixby to Google Assistant to Amazon Alexa and even Siri via Apple AirPlay.

As with previous Frame TVs, you can also shell out another couple hundred dollars to get a custom set of bezels for the TV. You've got free to choose from here: White, Beige and Brown. Larger Frame TV bezels are priced at $199 while 43-inch Frame TV bezels end up slightly cheaper at $149.

The Frame is available now from Harvey Norman, Hunting for George, and Samsung.com.au.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungThe FrameQLED

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?