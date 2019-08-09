Samsung's new Frame TVs are cheaper and better

Samsung Frame TV Credit: Samsung

Samsung have announced local pricing for the latest incarnation of their lifestyle focused Frame TV.



Last year's Frame TV range was broken out into the 65-inches (AU$3899), 55-inches (AU$2699) and 43-inches (AU$1799). The 2019 Frame TV is available in the same three sizes but each of them comes in a little cheaper.



This time around, the 65-inch Frame TV is priced at AU$3499, the 55-inch Frame TV is AU$2499 and the 43-inch Frame TV is AU$1499. Essentially, all three have been knocked down about $200 or so.



The 2019 Samsung Frame TVs are also set to look better, due to the integration of the same QLED display tech found in their mainstream premium Q-series TVs like the Q90. For more on the Q90R, check out our hands-on here.



The new Frame also features new smart TV capabilities like Ambient Mode alongside the Art Mode found in previous versions of The Frame. It'll also play nice with every smart assistant out there from Bixby to Google Assistant to Amazon Alexa and even Siri via Apple AirPlay.

As with previous Frame TVs, you can also shell out another couple hundred dollars to get a custom set of bezels for the TV. You've got free to choose from here: White, Beige and Brown. Larger Frame TV bezels are priced at $199 while 43-inch Frame TV bezels end up slightly cheaper at $149.

The Frame is available now from Harvey Norman, Hunting for George, and Samsung.com.au.

