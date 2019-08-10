Nope, AMD didn't kill its reference Radeon 5700 cards barely a month after introducing them

The company confirmed it's just moving to supply its partners.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

Nothing would say failure more than killing a new graphics card a month after introducing it. So no, Internet, AMD did not kill its reference Radeon 5700 and Radeon 5700 XT after releasing the cards on July 7. Well, not really anyway.

This all appears to have been kicked off by a report on French site cowcotland.com posted on Thursday that said “Nous avons appris ce matin, par nos sources, que les cartes graphiques de référence AMD RADEON RX 5700 et RX 5700 XT étaient donc déjà en fin de vie.”

Translated by machine it apparently says: “We learned this morning, from our sources, that the AMD RADEON RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT reference graphics cards were already at the end of their life.”

jim hes dead IDG

A report on Cowcotland.com indicates AMD has ended its reference cards. That’s not neccesarily true.

The report went on to say that even though the AMD reference blower designs essentially (but not literally) were put in the same landfill as those old E.T. Atari game cartridges, souped-up aftermarket Radeon 5700 designs would continue.

That kicked off hand-wringing and cardboard-box smashing in forums across the Internet who assailed AMD for “cash grabs.” Others said good riddance, because that blower design stank anyway.

PCWorld contacted AMD and was told by officials that no, that’s just not true. The company didn’t deep-six the design it debuted just a month before (read our review), but it was simply not competing with its partners.

“We expect there will continue to be strong supply of Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards in the market, with multiple designs starting to arrive from our AIB partners,” AMD officials said. “As is standard practice, once the inventory of the AMD reference cards has been sold, AMD will continue to support new partner designs with Radeon RX 5700 series reference design kit.”

If we read that right, the company expects aftermarket designs to continue flourish, as well its reference design for the companies that want to carry it.

But hey, Fridays seem to be the day to discuss rumors gone bad. Just last week, a popular Russian Youtuber mistranslated a statement by Intel’s Raja Koduri, which resulted in the false rumor that the first Intel GPU would cost just $200. Intel said that wasn’t true, and the Youtuber ultimately removed the video.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?