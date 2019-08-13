BenQ's new Zowie S gaming mice are arriving this month

(PC World) on

Credit: BenQ

BenQ's minimalist Zowie S esports mice are coming to Australian gamers in August.

Overall, the pitch here isn't a radical reinvention of what BenQ's gaming sub-brand have done before. Both the Zowie S1 and Zowie S2 feature a symmetrical design and come equipped with a 3360 sensor plus a report rate switch at the bottom of the mouse to make switching settings that little bit quicker and easier. 

User comfort is top of mind here. You won't find much in the way of fancy RGB lightning or customisable macro keys.

BenQ say that S Series is designed to "have a shorter overall length allowing users’ to easily wrap around and hold the mouse. There’s enough space between the palm and back edge of the mouse so users can move freely during vertical movements."

As mentioned, there are two sizes to choose from: the S1 and S2.

BenQ say that both will be available from late August through the following: Mwave,  PC Case Gear, PLE and Scorptec.


Fergus Halliday
