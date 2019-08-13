Samsung's fourth-gen Family Hub smart fridge is bigger, smarter and Bixby-enabled

Credit: Samsung

Although plenty of other appliance brands are messing with the idea of smart fridges, few are taking the concept quite as seriously as Samsung have been with their new Family Hub range.

Built around their latest Family Hub 4.0 software, a 21.5-inch touchscreen and 825 liters of storage space, the newSamsung SRF825BFH4 is being billed as Samsung’s "largest and most advanced" refrigerator yet.



“With our fourth iteration of the Family Hub, we’re harnessing the best in Samsung software and hardware innovation to deliver a beautifully designed refrigerator to help make day to day family management easier,” said Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia.



“We’ve been developing and refining the Family Hub since 2015, which uniquely positions us to respond to Australians’ feedback, offering an amazing smart fridge experience that continues to meets the needs of Australian’s busy lifestyles.”

As you might expect, this new version of the Family Hub comes with a few new tricks. Users can now answer calls and control third-party apps from a compatible Galaxy smartphone or use Bixby to do things like find the nearby restaurants, check tomorrow’s forecast or share notes, pictures, videos, and music using the new Family Board feature.



The new fridge also boasts a set of premium built-in speakers that promise to make things like Spotify and Netflix playback that much more engaging.



The new SRF825BFH4 Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is available from Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and Bing Lee for an RRP of AU$7499.

