DJI's pitch for the third-gen Osmo Mobile is all about foldable form-factors

(PC World) on

Credit: DJI

DJI are introducing a new, more-flexible and compact version of their Osmo gimbal.

As opposed to the Ronin, which is designed for use with DSLR and mirrorless cameras, the Osmo is intended to help content creators relying on a mobile phone get more stable and usable video footage.

The third-generation Osmo touts 15 hours of battery life and a more compact design that allows it to fold up when not in use. Like earlier efforts, it'll also integrate with the company's DJI Mimo app to make more complex maneuvers available at the press of a button.

“When we began designing Osmo Mobile 3, we went back to the drawing board with the goal of creating a portable yet intuitive product that uses the latest DJI technology,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager.

“We are excited to introduce DJI’s first gimbal with a folding design and hope it inspires our customers to imagine new ways of recording content with their mobile phones.”

Osmo Mobile 3 is available in two packages:

  • AU$159 gets you the standard version, which includes Osmo Mobile 3, a wrist strap, storage pouch and anti-slip pads
  • AU$189 scores you the Osmo Mobile 3 combo edition. This includes all the components of the standard version plus an Osmo Grip Tripod and DJI's official Osmo Carrying Case.

Osmo Mobile 3 is available for purchase at store.dji.com from today. It'll also be available through DJI authorized retailers in Australia from next week.

Tags OsmoDJIOsmo Mobile

Fergus Halliday
