Even Kogan are selling QLED TVs now

Credit: Kogan

Kogan have launched what they're claiming is "the most affordable QLED TV on the market."

Arriving at a preorder price-tag of $799 (which includes shipping), Kogan's 55-inch QLED Smart HDR 4K TV does what it says on the tin. It's promising 4K Ultra HD playback at 60Hz, a nearly bezel-less design and a Linux 'Smart OS' with physical shortcuts for both Netflix and YouTube.

Of course, the main call out here is the QLED tech integrated with the display panel. Kogan say their new TV will get you the same sort of glitzy saturated color reproduction you'd find in Samsung or TCL's premium 4K TVs.



“We’re incredibly excited to enter the most affordable QLED TV to the market, and solve the problem Aussies face of sacrificing high quality viewing due to price,” says Sergiy Bobrovnychyy, Kogan.com Director of Exclusive Brands.

“The innovation of QLED technology has transformed the way we watch TV, although with it’s notoriously high price point it’s not something the everyday Aussie has been able to afford.”

Of course, it should be said that while - yes - this might be the only QLED TV you can find for under $1000 in Australia, Kogan don't have exactly have the cleanest of records when it comes to customer satisfaction. They also don't tend to send out many samples to reviewers ahead of exclusive products (like this one) launching, which doesn't really inspire a whole lot of confidence.



Still, if you dare, Kogan's 55-inch QLED Smart HDR 4K TV is available for pre-sale now via Kogan for AU$799.



Kogan say this discounted price will only last until the 30th of August, so if you wanna get in on the action, you'll probably want to do so sooner rather than later.