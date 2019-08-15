PCWorld's August Digital Magazine: Ryzen 3000

In the August issue

The August cover of PCWorld is all about the Ryzen 3000 review. With its ground-breaking 7nm process, AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X leaves little room for Intel’s best CPUs. Plus, about a month past 2019’s midway point, we take a look at all of the best new games so far this year; don’t miss our roundup.

Other highlights include:

  • News: Are Huawei laptops safe? Intel, Microsoft promise support, but the future remains uncertain
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review: Changing the game, again
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review: Blazing new trailss
  • Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review: A nearly perfect combination of power and battery life
  • PDFelement Pro 7 review: A full-featured Acrobat Alternative
  • Here's How: How to back up your Google Photos library now that Google Drive auto-sync has shut down

Video highlights

Watch: Creative's Super X-Fi is the best virtual surround sound experience we've ever had, by far. They're definitely worth checking out if you care about audio quality. Our Adam Patrick Murray reviews both the amp and the Bluetooth headphones to discuss which one is right for your situation.

