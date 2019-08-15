Done with data caps? These are the best Unlimited Internet Deals

These are the cheapest unlimited data plans in their respective categories in our database

(PC World) on

Credit: ID 54734596 © Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com

With the average consumption of data increasing by the day, the idea of signing up for an unlimited data plan makes a lot more sense than it used to. The jump in price to unlimited deals really isn’t that much anymore compared to high data-cap plans.

Why go unlimited?

With the average consumption of data increasing by the day, the idea of signing up for an unlimited data plan makes a lot more sense than it used to. The jump in price to unlimited deals really isn’t that much anymore compared to high data-cap plans.

Going unlimited will give you the freedom to watch, listen and download what you want without worry, even when you’re sharing that connection with others. 

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

NBN 50 is the best bang for buck option right now with plans coming in around the $60-70 mark and providing an average evening speed of 40Mbps. You can get by paying a little less without compromising on speed and still handle multiple people using the internet simultaneously. 

Our pick?

Our pick for NBN 50 would have to be Exetel’s nbn50 - Unlimited plan, which includes unlimited data, no contract term, free modem, 41Mbps evening speed all for a neat $64.99 a month.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans

NBN 100 is great if you want the fastest speeds you can get. With download speeds generally sitting around 85Mbps, you will be able to watch as much Netflix as your heart desires. 

Our pick?

Our pick for NBN 100 would have to be TPGs NBN SL Bundle, which includes unlimited data, 18 month contract and an amazing evening speed of 88.1Mbps for $89.99 a month.

Unlimited ADSL plans

If you're still stuck on ADSL, we hope you get NBN soon. In the meantime, there are some crazy cheap deals out there for you though.

Our pick?

Our pick for ADSL would have to be Dodo’s ADSL2+ Unlimited Metro, which includes unlimited data, 12 month contract, for a thrifty $30 a month.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NBNinternetdataunlimited plansinternet plansevening speeds

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayley Giles

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?