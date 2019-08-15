Done with data caps? These are the best Unlimited Internet Deals

These are the cheapest unlimited data plans in their respective categories in our database

Why go unlimited?

With the average consumption of data increasing by the day, the idea of signing up for an unlimited data plan makes a lot more sense than it used to. The jump in price to unlimited deals really isn’t that much anymore compared to high data-cap plans.

Going unlimited will give you the freedom to watch, listen and download what you want without worry, even when you’re sharing that connection with others.

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

NBN 50 is the best bang for buck option right now with plans coming in around the $60-70 mark and providing an average evening speed of 40Mbps. You can get by paying a little less without compromising on speed and still handle multiple people using the internet simultaneously.



Our pick?

Our pick for NBN 50 would have to be Exetel’s nbn50 - Unlimited plan, which includes unlimited data, no contract term, free modem, 41Mbps evening speed all for a neat $64.99 a month.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans

NBN 100 is great if you want the fastest speeds you can get. With download speeds generally sitting around 85Mbps, you will be able to watch as much Netflix as your heart desires.



Our pick?

Our pick for NBN 100 would have to be TPGs NBN SL Bundle, which includes unlimited data, 18 month contract and an amazing evening speed of 88.1Mbps for $89.99 a month.

Unlimited ADSL plans

If you're still stuck on ADSL, we hope you get NBN soon. In the meantime, there are some crazy cheap deals out there for you though.



Our pick?

Our pick for ADSL would have to be Dodo’s ADSL2+ Unlimited Metro, which includes unlimited data, 12 month contract, for a thrifty $30 a month.