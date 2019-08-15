Cheap mobile plans

These are our picks for the best cheap SIM-only and prepaid plans, ordered by highest data first.

(PC World) on

Credit: Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

How much data should I get?

Everybody consumes data differently. It is important to have enough data but it is also just as important to not be paying for data you don’t need. 

If you are really trying to keep it cheap, a couple data saving tips are to make sure that your apps aren’t using data in the background and turn off the capability on your phone that has you use data when Wi-Fi signals drop out.

With most video streaming services like Netflix and Stan now offering offline watching, massive amounts of data aren’t really necessary. The same goes for music listening services like Spotify and SoundCloud. The offline listening function has really made it easier for people to scale back their data consumption when necessary. 

Unless you are spending a frankly unhealthy amount of time on social media, you should be able to get by with minimal (between 1 and 5GB) data.

Cheap mobile plans under $10

Our pick?

Optus’ prepaid epic data SIM is a great option, providing 100 minutes of standard national calls, unlimited standard national text and 5 GB of data. The best part about this SIM is there is a data rollover up to 50GB if you recharge before expiry.

Cheap mobile plans under $20

Our pick?

Moose’s 19.80 SIM only plan is really great if you don’t want to get locked into a contract. It includes 8GB, unlimited standard national calls and texts, all supported by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

Cheap mobile plans under $30

Our pick?

Exetel’s ExeSIM Plus 4G plan is the best choice with inclusions like; 18GB, unlimited standard national calls and texts, $500 worth of international calls and no lock in contract. This plan is supported by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

How did we decide?

Our selections were made by looking at the cheapest plans within each price bracket with the highest data, steering you in the direction with the best value for money spent. Basically, we were looking to find the most amount of data for the lowest cost - rather than working out the best rate of dollars-per-gigabyte.

If this approach doesn't agree with you, it might be worth checking out some of our other mobile and broadband guides below:

Tags mobilephonestreamingsimphone plansdatacheap plans

Hayley Giles

PC World
