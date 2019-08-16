Best Samsung Phone Cases

How to keep your shiny new flagship smartphone scratch free and looking good

Credit: Samsung

Regardless of whether you’re looking to buy your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone on a plan or outright, you’ll almost certainly want to invest in a quality case that keeps it in the best condition possible for as long as possible.

Best Samsung Galaxy phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 & Note 10+

Credit: Samsung

If you’re looking to buy Samsung’s biggest and boldest smartphone of 2019, you’ll probably want to pair it up with a worthy case.

However, until we get our hands on A) a review unit of the device and B) a set of cases to test it with, we can’t really offer any proper endorsements. Still, if you’re after some Galaxy Note 10 recommendations in the meantime, we’d recommend the following based on our previous experiences with the brands involved:

Pelican Protector

Credit: Pelican

Pelican have been making particularly solid Note cases for a while now and we don’t expect things to suddenly change.

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t usually dig for the trade-off in aesthetics and extra bulkiness that most smartphone cases add, they do a great job of providing adequate protection without infringing too must on the slick design of a device like the Galaxy Note 10.

Pricing for the Pelican Protector case starts at $39.90. You can get it from Pelican directly or through Amazon.

Incipio Dualpro

Credit: Incipio

If you’re after a case that rounds out the edge of the Galaxy Note 10, the Incipio Dualpro might be what you’re looking for. It’s simple, clean and relies on the same sort of dual-layer design found in the best modern smartphone cases. You’ve got a scratch-resistant rigid polycarbonate outer shell and shock-absorbing inner core layer. Together, they work wonders.

Pricing for the Incipio Dualpro case starts at $44.95. You can find it on Syntricate here.

Best Samsung Galaxy phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e & S10+

If you’ve waited until now to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e or S10+, good news. You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to cases.

Regardless of whether you’re after something that’ll make your new Samsung Galaxy a little for fitness-friendly or a folio that’ll let you put the days of owning a wallet behind, there are plenty of options, brands and styles available.

Otterbox Pursuit Series

Credit: Otterbox

Relying on a dual-layer plastic design, the Otterbox Pursuit case promises extra protection against both everyday bumps, as well as lint and grime build-up.

Importantly, the Pursuit carries the Otterbox Certified Drop+ Protection seal of approval. Otterbox say this means it has survived 24 or more tests and 238 hours of durability testing. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really cover anything specific in terms of how “drop-proof” it is.

It’s also worth nothing that, unlike some of Otterbox’s other cases, the Pursuit case won’t provide any extra protection against water damage beyond the Galaxy S10’s existing IP68 rating.

Pricing for the Otterbox Pursuit case starts at $84.95. You can get it from Otterbox directly or through Amazon.

Otterbox Symmetry Series

Credit: Otterbox

Otterbox’s Symmetry cases have always managed to strike a deft balance between adding extra durability to your phone without overtly compromising the slim design that makes a phone like the Galaxy S10+ so alluring in the first place.

Like the Pursuit case, the Symmetry series carries the Otterbox Certified Drop+ Protection seal of approval and it won’t provide any extra water resistance beyond the S10’s pre-existing IP68 rating. Still, there are some pretty stylish designs to choose from here.

Pricing for the Otterbox Symmetry case starts at $54.95. You can get it from Otterbox directly or through Amazon.

Otterbox Defender Series

Credit: Otterbox

The Otterbox Defender case is one of the more heavy-duty options the company offers for protecting the Samsung Galaxy S10+ - and you’re unlikely to forget it.

The Otterbox Defender case increases the physical form-factor of the Galaxy S10+ in a major way. It’s not the kind of case you’re ever gonna forget about but if you’re after one of the most heavy duty cases out there or work in an industry where the optional belt clip is gonna come in handy, it’s probably gonna be worth the higher price-point.

Pricing for the Otterbox Pursuit case starts at $74.95. You can get it from Otterbox directly or through Amazon.

Lifeproof Next

Credit: Lifeproof

The Lifeproof Next case is drop-tested to 6.6 feet (2 meters) with a raised front bezel protects from face-down impact. It’ll do a pretty good job of protecting your Galaxy S10+ but it won’t feel or look particularly pretty while it does so.

Pricing for the Lifeproof Next case starts at $89.95.

Tech21 PureClear

Credit: Tech21

Tech21’s PureClear case is super easy to snap onto your device, doesn’t infringe on the form-factor too much and offers a pretty substantial degree of additional protection.

According to Tech21, PureClear case provides up to three metres of drop protection and that they’ve drop tested each case 20 times in a bespoke impact testing machine to ensure it meets that standard.

Pricing for the Tech21 PureClear case starts at $59.95. You can buy it on Amazon or through Tech21 directly here.

Tech21 EvoCheck

Credit: Tech21

Where lesser cases opt for a dual-layer protection system, the Tech Evo Check ups the ante to three layers. There’s an outer layer working to cushion the impact of a drop, there’s a skeleton frame that then spreads out leftover kinetic energy before the inner FlexShock layer absorbs whatever is left.

All up, Tech21 say it provides up to 3.6 metres of drop protection.

Pricing for the Tech21 EvoCheck case starts at $49.95. You can buy it on Amazon or through Tech21 directly here.

Why should you buy a case for your Samsung Galaxy smartphone?

The short version is that, unless you’re wealthy enough that replacing a $1200 is no sweat or someone irrationally attached to the look and feel of a ‘naked’ smartphone, you should probably look at buying a case for your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

If you’re going to spend as much money as a flagship Samsung Galaxy demands you do, you’re gonna want it to last as long as possible. More than that, if you’re the kind of person who wants to show off your new Galaxy Note 10 or S10, you’re gonna want it to look good enough to brag about for as long as possible.

Then, if you’re planning to try and sell your Samsung Galaxy smartphone secondhand later down the line, that process is going to be much easier if the back of the phone isn’t covered in scratches.

Lastly, if you’re the kind of person who worked in a rougher work environment or someone who’s notorious for dropping their phone, it’s always cheaper to invest in a quality phone case ahead of time rather than pay to price to repair your device later on.

With the rise of curved and notched displays, the cost of replacing the screen on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 has risen considerably. Unless you’re loaded enough to not care, it just isn’t isn’t worth the risk.

How much should you spend on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone case?

As with anything, it’s possible to spend a lot more - or a lot less - than you need to on a protective case for a Samsung Galaxy smartphone like the Note 10 or S10.

Of course, ultimately, you get what you pay for. If you only spend $9 on a case, it’s probably not going to offer that much extra protection.

In our experience, most of the time, the best cases for everyday users tend to float between $30 and $50. If you need something more heavy-duty, you’re probably going to have to pay more, however.

How do save money on Samsung Galaxy smartphone cases?

The fastest and easiest way to save money when it comes to buying a smartphone case for your Samsung Galaxy smartphone is to shop around and do your research.

Once you’ve found the case you want, it’s worth taking the time to check in on all the usual suspects like Amazon, eBay and Catch - as well as the manufacturers own website - to see who will offer you the best deal.

Another way to save money when buying a phone case for your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone is to go in on multiple cases with friends.

Given the actual size of the package involved, it always feels like you’re paying a little much in shipping for a single case. If you go in with a friend (or two) and split the difference here, you can definitely save money.