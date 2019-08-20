JB Hi-Fi set to sell Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones

Credit: Vivo

In a surprise move, a leaked JB Hi-Fi sales pamphlet has revealed the retailer will be expanding its smartphone offering with new Xiaomi and Vivo devices.

The move could shake up the local smartphone space in a big way as Vivo and Xiaomi look to establish a reputation and market share that'll let them comfortably compete against both heavyweights like Samsung and fellow Chinese brands like Oppo and Huawei.



According to the leaked pamphlet, originally shared by a user on OzBargain, JB will be selling the following new handsets as of next weeks:

Xiaomi Mi 9T for AU$699

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G (review here) for AU$1399

Xiaomi Mi A3 for AU$499

Vivo Y17 for AU$369

Vivo S1 for AU$449

The arrival of these Xiaomi handsets in one of Australia's two big consumer electronics retailers look set to expand the Chinese brand's footprint and profile significantly but it's the latter that's the real get here. Previously, Vivo devices like the new Vivo Y17 and Vivo S1 have only been available through online resellers and grey market importers.



Now, the brand even have an official Australian website.



Our take? Seeing either one of these brands make their way onto JB Hi-Fi shelves would be big news but both at once could be a major disruption for both budget buyers and more expensive Android acolytes. What's more, the breadth of price-points here suggests we could be seeing some serious competition across the category heading into the holiday season.



Based on the leak, the new Xiaomi and Vivo handsets are expected to be available through both JB Hi-Fi stores and the JB Hi-Fi website from next week. Stay tuned.

