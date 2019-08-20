Ask a PC expert: Why are there so many PC hardware launch supply problems?

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

These days, flagship PC hardware tends to sell out mere hours after launching. We saw it with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We saw it with Intel’s Core i9-9900K. We saw it with AMD’s Ryzen 7 3900X. Why do the biggest companies in computing struggle to keep their most powerful parts in stock?

Empty-handed enthusiasts often complain that it’s a manufactured PR ploy, but the truth is more nuanced, as PCWorld CPU guru Gordon Mah Ung explains in the video below. Making badass, bleeding-edge hardware is complicated!

And with high-end hardware going out of stock so regularly these days, it begs the question: Should you go against our usual advice to Never Preorder to claim a spot in line before hot new gear hits the street? Adam and Gordon spend some time pondering the thought.

We’re trying out a new format here, responding to common questions we receive on our Full Nerd podcast. If you like it let us know!

