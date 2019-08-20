Disney+ to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in November

A week after it launches in the US

(PC World) on

Credit: Disney

Disney's big streaming play is set to launch in Australia in mid-November with competitive pricing and exclusive content.

Due to arrive a week or so after it launches in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, Disney+ will be officially launched in Australia from the 19th.

Disney say it'll be packaged and priced across two tiers. You can either pay AU$8.99/month or AU$89.99/year. Meanwhile, New Zealand customers will be paying NZ$9.99/month or NZ$99.99/year.

This pricing puts them under most of the local streaming competition but specifically underneath the price-points for Netflix and Stan. And that's before you consider the fact that all the Disney and Marvel content currently available on Stan will almost-certainly be moving to the new service.

The full impact around how the local launch of Disney+ will affect the Disney content deals currently in place for both Stan and Foxtel is not currently clear. It's impossible to imagine Disney+ launching without things like Avengers: Endgame but - then again - CBS did launch their rebranded AllAccess streaming service in Australia without the rights to Star Trek: Discovery, so you never quite know how these things will pan out.

As for what platforms the service will initially be available on, Disney have so far announced that Disney+ will launch will see it come to Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku TV and desktop browsers.

Expect dedicated Smart TV apps for manufacturers like Samsung and Hisense to land later down the line.

Full details of what the functionality and features of the Disney+ app will look like aren't yet known but it's been expected to offer many of the same features as Netflix, such as offline downloads and the ability to stream content in up to 4K HDR.

Disney+ will launch in Australia and New Zealand on the 19th of November.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Disney+

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?