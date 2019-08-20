Disney+ to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in November

A week after it launches in the US

Credit: Disney

Disney's big streaming play is set to launch in Australia in mid-November with competitive pricing and exclusive content.

Due to arrive a week or so after it launches in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, Disney+ will be officially launched in Australia from the 19th.



Disney say it'll be packaged and priced across two tiers. You can either pay AU$8.99/month or AU$89.99/year. Meanwhile, New Zealand customers will be paying NZ$9.99/month or NZ$99.99/year.

This pricing puts them under most of the local streaming competition but specifically underneath the price-points for Netflix and Stan. And that's before you consider the fact that all the Disney and Marvel content currently available on Stan will almost-certainly be moving to the new service.



The full impact around how the local launch of Disney+ will affect the Disney content deals currently in place for both Stan and Foxtel is not currently clear. It's impossible to imagine Disney+ launching without things like Avengers: Endgame but - then again - CBS did launch their rebranded AllAccess streaming service in Australia without the rights to Star Trek: Discovery, so you never quite know how these things will pan out.



As for what platforms the service will initially be available on, Disney have so far announced that Disney+ will launch will see it come to Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku TV and desktop browsers.



Expect dedicated Smart TV apps for manufacturers like Samsung and Hisense to land later down the line.

Full details of what the functionality and features of the Disney+ app will look like aren't yet known but it's been expected to offer many of the same features as Netflix, such as offline downloads and the ability to stream content in up to 4K HDR.



Disney+ will launch in Australia and New Zealand on the 19th of November.

