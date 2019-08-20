AMD: Next-gen Threadripper is coming, next-gen CrossFire probably isn't

It sounds like the days of multiple GPUs working in concert are pretty much over.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

If you’re a fan of AMD’s Threadripper, don’t worry: More details are coming “soon” on the next-generation Threadripper chip, AMD chief executive Lisa Su said Monday.

Su, speaking at the Hot Chips conference at Stanford University, was pressed to provide more context on when a next-gen Threadripper would ship. In a series of questions by Anandtech’s Ian Cutress on when new information would be provided, Su’s responses ranged from “soon” to “less than a year,” finally settling on a commitment to provide more information in 2019. 

Su’s comments followed Threadripper’s conspicuous absence from Su’s Computex keynote in Taiwan, then statements that Threadripper wasn’t being ignored. However, it remains unclear what AMD will announce, or when.

Su also hesitated when asked whether AMD would bring back CrossFire, AMD’s answer to the multi-GPU trends of a few years ago. “I would say that GPU performance will continue to go at a very fast pace,” she said. “It’s not a significant focus,” she added.

lisa su AMD hot chips past performance Mark Hachman / IDG

The traditional metrics of performance, according to AMD’s Lisa Su.

CPU design is getting more complicated

Su’s keynote focused on the increasing complexity of improving CPU performance, especially in the server space. Historically, most attention is paid to how well the CPU performs across a range of computational tasks. “CPU performance” has been split across a variety of different design aspects, such as improvements in microarchitecture, more silicon power, power management, and more. The bulk—40 percent or so—has been historically driven by denser, more powerful transistors, she said.

That’s changing, Su said. Now, AMD and other chip makers need to focus equally on aspects like software efficiency, software-hardware co-optimization, interconnect and other I/O, memory bandwidth, and even whether a traditional CPU or GPU can do the job. Su said that AMD is considering whether to build its own dedicated accelerators for fixed-function applications like machine learning. 

AMD hasn’t announced a dedicated machine learning or AI chip, but Su said not to worry: ‘We’ll absolutely see AMD be a large player in AI,” she said. But whether AMD will build its own AI chip is an open question for the moment.

Instead, Su encouraged third-party accelerator makers to work with AMD to connect to their CPUs and GPUs, as a way for the hardware ecosystem to work cooperatively. (IBM designed its Power9 architecture to work with rival Nvidia’s GPUs.) ”I don’t believe that any one company will have the answers,” Su said. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?