Vivo talks up Australian "soft launch"

Credit: Vivo

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has fanned the flames, hyping up their hopes for the Australia brand amid the JB Hi-Fi debut of their S1 and Y17 smartphones.



“Vivo is excited to be able to release of the S1 and Y17 today, as our first foray into the Australian market, this release begins our relationship with Australian consumers in providing our leading technology and innovations to meet their lifestyle needs.” Fred Liu, Managing Director at Vivo Australia, said.

“Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, Vivo has been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers, through in-depth research, to ensure our products and services offer consumers the technological capability they seek."



"The release of the S1 and Y17 in Australia makes available to two of Vivo’s latest products from our latest smartphone range and is a crucial first step for us in supporting Australian-based consumers.”



Both the Vivo S1 and Vivo Y17 feature Halo FullView Displays, AI-enhanced Triple Cameras, AI-enhanced Super Wide-Angle selfie cams, 18W Fast Charging and a dedicated 'Ultra' game mode. Priced under $700, they look primed to shake up the affordable smartphone space in much the same way that the arrival of Oppo and Huawei did only a few years ago.

Vivo say they the release of these smartphones is a soft launch for the brand, with more devices due to arrive on Australian shores in the coming months.



The Vivo S1 and Y17 will be available for purchase at JB Hi-Fi from the 22nd of August.





