Vivo talks up Australian "soft launch"

(PC World) on

Credit: Vivo

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has fanned the flames, hyping up their hopes for the Australia brand amid the JB Hi-Fi debut of their S1 and Y17 smartphones.

“Vivo is excited to be able to release of the S1 and Y17 today, as our first foray into the Australian market, this release begins our relationship with Australian consumers in providing our leading technology and innovations to meet their lifestyle needs.” Fred Liu, Managing Director at Vivo Australia, said.

“Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, Vivo has been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers, through in-depth research, to ensure our products and services offer consumers the technological capability they seek."

"The release of the S1 and Y17 in Australia makes available to two of Vivo’s latest products from our latest smartphone range and is a crucial first step for us in supporting Australian-based consumers.”

Both the Vivo S1 and Vivo Y17 feature Halo FullView Displays, AI-enhanced Triple Cameras, AI-enhanced Super Wide-Angle selfie cams, 18W Fast Charging and a dedicated 'Ultra' game mode. Priced under $700, they look primed to shake up the affordable smartphone space in much the same way that the arrival of Oppo and Huawei did only a few years ago. 

Vivo say they the release of these smartphones is a soft launch for the brand, with more devices due to arrive on Australian shores in the coming months.

The Vivo S1 and Y17 will be available for purchase at JB Hi-Fi from the 22nd of August.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Vivo

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?