Curved gaming now comes in 240Hz

Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expanding their gaming monitor lineup with two new curved QLED displays.

One of these - the Samsung CRG9 - is an enormous 49-inch behemoth, the other - the Samsung CRG5 - is a more reasonable 27-inches long. Both feature the same kind QLED goodness you'll find in Samsung's premium TV range.



“Samsung has designed the new monitors to offer an awesome experience that’s immersive and can give gamers an edge over their competition – whatever their game is,” said Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Our curved monitors are designed to create a field of view that displays content right up to the edges, so gamers can take in all the action. With the introduction of two new curved monitors, Australian gamers now have more options when it comes to finding the monitor best suited to their style of play.”



Samsung are talking up the CRG9's 1800R curve and 5120 x 1440 resolution as a highlight. Meanwhile, gamers who opt for the CRG5 will nab themselves a crisp 240Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio and G-Sync support.



Honestly though, the biggest deciding factor here is probably going to be your desk size and living situation. If you're the kind of person who can fit the CRG9 into their life, power to you. If you aren't, well, that's what the CRG5 is for.



The 49-inch Samsung CRG9 will be available from late August at an RRP of AU$2599. The 27-inch Samsung CRG5 will be available for a more affordable RRP of $599 and on shelves from late September.









