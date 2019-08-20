Curved gaming now comes in 240Hz

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expanding their gaming monitor lineup with two new curved QLED displays.

One of these - the Samsung CRG9 - is an enormous 49-inch behemoth, the other - the Samsung CRG5 - is a more reasonable 27-inches long. Both feature the same kind QLED goodness you'll find in Samsung's premium TV range.

“Samsung has designed the new monitors to offer an awesome experience that’s immersive and can give gamers an edge over their competition – whatever their game is,” said Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Electronics Australia.  

“Our curved monitors are designed to create a field of view that displays content right up to the edges, so gamers can take in all the action. With the introduction of two new curved monitors, Australian gamers now have more options when it comes to finding the monitor best suited to their style of play.”

Samsung are talking up the CRG9's 1800R curve and 5120 x 1440 resolution as a highlight. Meanwhile, gamers who opt for the CRG5 will nab themselves a crisp 240Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio and G-Sync support.

Honestly though, the biggest deciding factor here is probably going to be your desk size and living situation. If you're the kind of person who can fit the CRG9 into their life, power to you. If you aren't, well, that's what the CRG5 is for.

The 49-inch Samsung CRG9 will be available from late August at an RRP of AU$2599. The 27-inch Samsung CRG5 will be available for a more affordable RRP of $599 and on shelves from late September.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsung

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?