Samsung's Galaxy Book S is lean, mean and priced at $1699

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung has revealed just how much their slim, Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book S will cost when it arrives in Australia.

Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at this year's Unpacked press event, the new Galaxy Book S runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10. The always-connected PC boasts a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, MicroSD slot, up to 512GB of storage space, a 42Wh battery, LTE Cat 18 mobile connectivity via NanoSIM, stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor.

And though the Windows-based laptop has yet to receive a formal launch date, Samsung have announced that the new Galaxy Book S will be available in two sizes: one with 256GB of on-board storage and one with 512GB of on-board storage.

Samsung told us that the former will be priced at an RRP of AU$1699 while the latter runs a price-tag of AU$1899.

No word yet on where you'll be able to buy it, nor when it'll arrive on store shelves - however, we don't expect we'll have to wait long. After all, the holiday season is right around the corner.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungGalaxy Book S

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?