Samsung's Galaxy Book S is lean, mean and priced at $1699

Credit: Samsung

Samsung has revealed just how much their slim, Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book S will cost when it arrives in Australia.

Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at this year's Unpacked press event, the new Galaxy Book S runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10. The always-connected PC boasts a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, MicroSD slot, up to 512GB of storage space, a 42Wh battery, LTE Cat 18 mobile connectivity via NanoSIM, stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor.



And though the Windows-based laptop has yet to receive a formal launch date, Samsung have announced that the new Galaxy Book S will be available in two sizes: one with 256GB of on-board storage and one with 512GB of on-board storage.



Samsung told us that the former will be priced at an RRP of AU$1699 while the latter runs a price-tag of AU$1899.



No word yet on where you'll be able to buy it, nor when it'll arrive on store shelves - however, we don't expect we'll have to wait long. After all, the holiday season is right around the corner.





