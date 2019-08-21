Dell's OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is a mini-PC that fits into a monitor stand

It's so skinny, you can barely tell it's there.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dell

The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra answers a prayer. This long, slender mini-PC slides into the back of a monitor stand, creating the first all-in-one that’s modular and upgradable.

Officially, it’s designed for corporate desk jockeys needing to de-clutter their open-office workspaces. Anyone who’s had to junk an entire all-in-one PC because one component has died, however, understands why we’re so excited about this design.  

dell optiplex 7070 ultra compute module left Dell

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra measures a slender 10.09 x 3.78 x 0.78 inches, and weighs 1.43 pounds. 

Announced Tuesday and due to ship September 24, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will have what Dell calls an “average price” of $749. Remember, it’s modular, so the cost will depend on what you buy with it.

The primary decision is which base to get with the mini-PC—it has to mount to something. The compatible choices are a fixed-height and height-adjustable stand, plus an offset VESA mount that lets you attach it to the back of any VESA-compatible display. Prices for these components were not available before the announcement. 

I practiced taking the PC in and out of its bracket in the height-adjustable stand. The mechanics are slightly finicky, but once you get the hang of it, it’s easy—almost fun—to slide it in and out. 

dell optiplex 7070 ultra left exploded no cable Dell

The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is a mini-PC that fits into a display stand, creating an all-in-one that's modular and upgradable. 

Of course you’ll need a monitor or three (that’s the max it can support), keyboard, and mouse—but you may already have these components ready to fill out the setup. Modularity is a great thing. 

OptiPlex 7070 Ultra specs and features

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is a very small PC. Dell packed a lot into its slim design, with an emphasis on mainstream productivity and a lot of connectivity. However, you also have a bit of internal upgradability. Here are the details: 

  • Dimensions: 3.78 x 10.09 x 0.78 inches
  • Weight: 1.43 pounds
  • CPU options: All 8th-gen core, from the Core i3-8145U to the Core i7-8445U 
  • Graphics: Intel UHD 620
  • Memory: Two memory slots take anything from 1 x 4GB DDR4 2,400MHz RAM, to 2 x 32GB (64GB total). 
dell optiplex 7070 ultra back right high Dell

The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra just needs a monitor and peripherals to make a tidy all-in-one PC. 

  • Storage: Your primary drive can be either a 2.5-inch SATA drive (500GB to 1TB capacity), including a 500GB self-encrypting drive; or an M.2 2230 SSD in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB, or a 256GB self-encrypting drive. You can add a second 2.5-inch hard drive through an accessible bay. 
  • Networking: 802.11ac with MU-MIMO, gigabit ethernet
  • Ports: The generous quintet of USB ports includes two USB-C that offer DisplayPort Alt Mode to connect directly to a monitor. One of those ports also supports Power Delivery, so it can power a display through the connection.  

An all-in-one that gives you choices

Dell’s OptiPlex Ultra shows a new path for all-in-ones, where you aren’t stuck with your configuration until the bitter end. This is starting at the high end for a reason—it’s expensive to implement—but we hope someday that mainstream consumers may have access to these choices. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Melissa Riofrio

Melissa Riofrio

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?