HyperX show off their answer to the HyperFlux at Gamescom

Credit: HyperX

HyperX have shown off their first Qi charging-enabled wireless mouse at this year's Gamescom.

The HyperX PulseFire isn't just the brand's first wireless gaming mouse but also their first mouse that charges via the same Qi wireless charging found in modern flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Though technically distinct, it wouldn't be too far off to characterise it as HyperX's challenger to fare like Logitech's PowerPlay kit and Razer's HyperFlux Mamba.



Under the hood, the Pulsefire Dart rocks a Pixart 3389 sensor and Omron switches. You've got three preset DPI settings to choose from: 800, 1600 and 3200. Of course, the PulseFire also supports native DPI settings of up to 16,000.



There's six programmable buttons, LED and RGB lighting (via HyperX's NGenuity software) plus a battery life that'll net you approximately fifty hours of usage per charge. For more on HyperXs RBG lighting ecosystem, check out our guide here.



The Pulsefire Dart comes accompanied by the HyperX ChargePlay Base Qi Wireless Charger. This accessory is designed to let you charge two Qi enabled devices at once . It supports charging speeds of 10W and features a battery indicator that lets you monitor the status of connected devices at a glance. As the picture at the top of this article suggests, HyperX are hoping you pair it up with their new Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset.



Australian pricing and availability for both the Pulsefire Dart and ChargePlay Base are TBA.

