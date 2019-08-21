Plantronics take it up a notch with new RIG 700 wireless gaming headphones

(PC World) on

Credit: Plantronics

Plantronics are pledging to deliver all-day comfort with their latest set of RIG gaming headphones.

The newly-announced Plantronics RIG 700 series promise to combine 40mm drivers, dedicated bass tubing, a lightweight design, an adjustable mic and wireless connectivity to great effect.

In terms of design, the RIG 700 looks like slight evolution of the predecessors but it could easily be mistaken for such. They even come bundled with the same nifty volume dial, which allows for easy audio control when plugged into a controller.

“With its durable, ultra-lightweight design and long battery life, the new RIG 700 Series provides the best experience for gamers,” said Peter Petrides, Director of Gaming APAC at Plantronics.

According to Petrides, “we listen to the gaming community and strive to continue delivering what gamers want. Ultimately, this has led us to be the undisputed market leader in gaming headsets for Australia.* We look forward to the RIG 700 series being a fan favourite too.”

The company are looking to field three variants of the headset. One for Xbox One (HX), one for Playstation 4 (HS) and one for PC (HD). The RIG 700 HX and HD also feature Windows Sonic surround-sound to boost game audio.

Plantronics say the headset will retail for AU$199.95 and will be available at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi with specific availability to be announced at a later date.

Tags plantronics

Fergus Halliday
