Dyson launch a new, more selfish, air-purifier

(PC World) on

Credit: Dyson

Dyson have unveiled their first personal purifying fan, which is designed to give you (yes, you!) and only you access to cooler, cleaner air.

Available in Australia from the 6th of September the Dyson Pure Cool Me is essentially a more compact take on the existing Dyson Pure Cool purifier.

Like that product, the new Dyson Pure Cool Me captures and filters out pollutants in the air and then propels a stream of cleaner air outwards at whatever it happens to be pointing at. With only 70-degrees of oscillation, it's not the kind of thing you set up and leave to purify an entire room's worth of air but it is something you can use to ensure that you're getting a better level of air purity.

Paul Dawson, Vice President of Health and Beauty, says that‘ ‘At Dyson, one of our guiding principles when we build new machines is that we solve real problems, for real people, in real homes." 

"Harnessing our knowledge of science and technology, we challenge ourselves to invent things in a different and better way. The Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan is engineered for your personal space, allowing you to take control of your own air quality and thermal comfort."

Interestingly, the Dyson Pure Cool Me isn't actually integrated with any sort of smart app. There's an environmentally sensitive LCD display and magnetically attached remote that are used to control the unit instead. This will make it easier to set up and use but probably slightly more difficult to integrate into a smart home ecosystem.

It's also limited to cold air. Unlike the more-expensive Hot+Cold air purifier that Dyson sell, there's no winter-appropriate mode. The Dyson Pure Cool Me can only expel cold air.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me will be available in Australia through Dyson.com.au and major electrical retailers and department stores from September 6th at an RRP of AU$499.

Filter replacements cost another $99. Dyson told us that a single filter should last even heavy users about 12-months.


Read more: Dyson DC59 Animal cordless vacuum


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DysonPure Cool Me

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?