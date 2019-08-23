Goodbye Android Q, hello Android 10: Google's dessert-based code names are over

The last piece is Pie. Or you can just refer to Android 10 as Android Quit.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

After six betas, there isn’t much we don’t know about the next version of Android, but there was still one burning question: What dessert starts with the letter Q?

As it turns out, there aren’t any good ones. Android Quik? Android Quesito? These would have been ridiculous. But now it’s all moot, as Google has dumped its sweet treat naming scheme altogether, falling back on numbers as identifiers. This year’s release will be Android 10. That’s it.

Google isn’t saying that it was just too damned hard to come up with a pronounceable dessert that begins with Q. Rather, it’s saying that this development was a long time coming, as the rest of the world was sometimes confused with U.S.-centric branding. As Google explains: “Pies are not a dessert in some places, and that marshmallows, while delicious, are not a popular treat in many parts of the world.”

Its awfully coincidental that the naming change is being implemented when one of the hardest letters in alphabet rolls along. And while R, S, and T would have been easy, U, V, and Z are no picnic either. So Google cut its losses and dumped the whole thing.

Once Android 10 lands in a few weeks, we’ll all get over it, of course, but deserting the desserts is sure to be a sad day for longtime Android fans. While there was technically never an “A” or a “B” version (at least as far as we know), Android 1.5 started the ball rolling with Cupcake, followed by Donut, Eclair, and Froyo, and leading all the way up to last year’s Pie.

Along with the name change, Google is also tweaking Android’s logo to give it a “more modern, accessible look.” The letters in the logo are no longer green, and classic robot head makes an appearance in an official capacity.

Android 10 will be rolling out to Pixel phones and other early devices “in the coming weeks,” bringing dark mode and changes to gesture navigation, among other tweaks and features.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?