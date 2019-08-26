TCL's revived Palm phone is now available through JB Hi-Fi

(PC World) on

Credit: TCL

After being launched in the States last year, TCL's pocket-sized Palm handset is now available in Australia through JB Hi-Fi.

Pitched at those who are sick of larger screen sizes and would prefer something smaller, the new Palm phone features 3.3-inch display, 32GB of on-board storage, 3GBs of RAM, IP68 water resistance, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera plus a Snapdragon 435 processor.

The catch? It's priced at AU$699.

Though the form-factor is both novel and unique, the specs inside the Palm phone aren't particularly competitive compared to the other devices playing in that price-range such as the Pixel 3a, the Samsung Galaxy A70 and the Motorola One Vision.

Earlier this year, Alcatel Australia VP and Regional Manging Director Sam Skontos indicated they'd be looking to bring the new Palm phone to both Officeworks and Australia Post in addition to JB Hi-Fi. However, at this time, it looks like the device is only available through the electronics retailer.

Our Take: Don't get me wrong, this thing looks adorable and I'm extremely keen to spend some time reviewing it. That being said, it seems like a tough sell - even if you are deadset on getting a phone as tiny as this one. 

The new Palm phone is available now through JB Hi-Fi for AU$699.

Fergus Halliday
