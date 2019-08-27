Circle.Life to enter Australian telco arena in September

(PC World) on

Credit: Circle.Life

Singaporean MVNO Circle.Life has announced it plans to enter the Australian market in early September.

According to the company (and the Australian Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman), "Australians are unhappy with the quality of customer service currently provided by telcos."

"Circles.Life is arriving in Australia to change this and make the experience likeable."

Styling themselves as "one of the world’s first digital telcos", they say they'll be offering a "premium digital experience", "flexible no-contract plans" and customer service that "treats customers like people, instead of just numbers."

Basically, everything you'd want from a telco. Unfortunately, no details are available yet on how much this offering will cost. Expect more details to trickle out over the next few weeks.

Our take: There are plenty of reasons to approach the promise of a pain-free telco with a grain of salt but Circles.Life's complication-free message is backed up by some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in Singapore and Taiwan. We'll have to wait and see if they can replicate that success in the Australian market.

Circles.Life say they'll be launching in Australia in early September.

Tags Circle.Life

Fergus Halliday
