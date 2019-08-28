Panasonic's Lumix S1H has all the bells & whistles and the price-tag to match

Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic's latest addition to its premiere S-series of mirrorless Lumix cameras might be the world’s first camera capable of video recording at 6K at 24FPS - but that feat doesn't come cheap.

When it arrives in October, Panasonic's latest videography-focused mirrorless camera will be available at an RRP of AU$5999 for the body or AU$7599 with a lens kit.



Scott Mellish, Senior Product Marketing Manager, LUMIX, says that “Panasonic has a long history of developing professional cinema cameras for demanding filmmakers. We are proud to introduce this milestone camera which sets new benchmarks in what cinematographers can achieve from a mirrorless system."



As previously mentioned, the Lumix S1H is capable of recording at 6K at 24FPS, 5.9K at 30FPS and 10-bit 4K at 60FPS. It also supports V-Log/V-Gamut with a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops, L-mounted lenses, and Dual Native ISO.

That last one is particularly key, as it allows the Lumix S1H to deliver significantly improved low-light performance. Introduced in Panasonic's VariCam range, the S1H's 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor features dual native ISOs of 640 and 4000. You'll also find two SD card slots, newly-added tally lights, and a multi-axis rear LCD monitor that's 150% more luminous than earlier models.



Many of the key features found in this year's Lumix S1R also return, such as the 96-megapixel high resolution mode, a 1.8-inch shoulder-mounted LCD status monitor and Dual I.S. 2 stabilization of up to 6.5 stops. What's more, thanks to new heat dispersion tech and an ultra-quiet fan, the Lumix S1H is able to offer unlimited recording in all modes whilst still delivering the weather-sealing you'd find in predecessors like the Lumix GH5.

Our Take? Look - for amateurs, the Lumix S1H is probably going to be overkill. But for those who want the best looking video content at the highest frame-rates possible, it's looking like an impressive evolution of the Lumix GH5 and GH5S.

Panasonic say they'll be taking preorders for the new Lumix S1H from today. It'll launch in October with a starting price of AU$5999 (body only).

