Microsoft signals probable Surface launch event for Oct. 2

A Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and possibly a Surface Go 2 seem likely possibilities. Fingers crossed for a new Surface Book, too.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has issued an invitation for an event on October 2 in New York City, the traditional time and place for new Surface hardware.

Microsoft isn’t explicitly tying the event to Surface—it’s billed as a “#MicrosoftEvent,” complete with hashtag, and with a line drawing of the Windows logo.That likely implies that Microsoft will be touting both new Surface hardware as well as new Windows 10 updates, together with the apps and services that connect to it.

Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 6, the Surface Laptop 2, the Surface Studio 2, and the Surface Headphones in October 2018. None dramatically revamped the Surface experience, though all of the computing hardware featured an updated, quad-core, 8th-gen Intel Core chip. Could the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and a Surface Studio 3 be on the way?

panos panay surface pro 6 launch Mark Hachman / IDG

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay launches the Surface Pro 6 at last year’s event.

New Surface hardware would have a wealth of processor options from which to choose: Intel’s recently introduced, upclocked Comet Lake; Intel’s slower, more well-rounded Ice Lake processor; or even AMD’s mobile Ryzen processors. Rumors that we might see a Surface powered by Qualcomm’s battery-sipping Snapdragon 8cx chip have also been making the rounds, which would provide yet another alternative to Intel’s strategy of combining a low-power display panel with a larger battery. It’s also been more than a year since Microsoft launched the small, ultraportable Surface Go tablet. 

It seems likely we’ll see an updated Surface Laptop, a particularly adept combination of functionality and battery life. Adding an up-to-date processor to the Surface Pro 6 to create a Surface Pro 7 also seems like a wise choice. And with more attention being paid to always-connected, mobile tablets, a Surface Go 2 (or even a Surface Laptop mini clamshell) would be an intriguing reveal. A new Surface Book? Intel’s diversity of processor choices certainly makes room for a Surface Book 3, maybe even with some Nvidia RTX hardware inside. Windows Central also expects new Surface earbuds, code-named Morrison. 

Remember, too, that Microsoft hasn’t formally unveiled its latest Windows 10 strategy to the general public. Windows 10 Insiders know that the upcoming low-key Windows 10 “19H2” release will feature optimizations intended for enterprise users, with the next “20H1” release in early 2020 adding the features that consumers expect. Questions remain: Will Microsoft nudge Amazon Alexa to the forefront? One of the 19H2 features includes the ability for ”third party” digital assistants to appear on the PC’s lock screen, and we already know that Alexa is now essentially part of the Windows experience.

In the meantime, Microsoft has migrated more and more apps outside of the Windows Store, so that apps like Notepad can be updated at their own pace. It’s very possible that Microsoft will also provide an update to the features that have been introduced to Microsoft Office 365.

All that leaves room for a relatively jam-packed “#MicrosoftEvent” where the hardware will simply be one facet of the overall experience. We’ll be covering the event live as it happens, so clear your calendar for October 2.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 10

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?