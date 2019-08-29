JBL's Link Bar is finally available in Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: JBL

JBL are launching their Android TV-powered Link Bar just in time for Father's Day.

Announced back in mid-2018, the JBL Link Bar is a 100W soundbar with two 20mm tweeters, four racetrack drivers, built-in Google Assistant and on-board Android TV. In terms of ports, you're looking at 3 regular HDMI ports plus one HDMI-ARC input.

Essentially, it's a soundbar that also doubles as a smart speaker AND a set-top box like the Nvidia Shield TV or Telstra TV.

“The JBL LINK BAR gives consumers an intuitive way to enjoy an amazing viewing experience, along with powerful, rich sound,” said Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of JBL AUNZ at HARMAN.

“We believe in having technology seamlessly integrate with your life, and the LINK BAR is a natural progression of that philosophy.”

The JBL Link Bar is available now through the JBL web-store and at select electronics retailers for a recommended retail price of AU$599. It'll also be available as bundle with a subwoofer for AU$999.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags JBLLink Bar

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?