JBL's Link Bar is finally available in Australia

JBL are launching their Android TV-powered Link Bar just in time for Father's Day.

Announced back in mid-2018, the JBL Link Bar is a 100W soundbar with two 20mm tweeters, four racetrack drivers, built-in Google Assistant and on-board Android TV. In terms of ports, you're looking at 3 regular HDMI ports plus one HDMI-ARC input.

Essentially, it's a soundbar that also doubles as a smart speaker AND a set-top box like the Nvidia Shield TV or Telstra TV.



“The JBL LINK BAR gives consumers an intuitive way to enjoy an amazing viewing experience, along with powerful, rich sound,” said Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of JBL AUNZ at HARMAN.



“We believe in having technology seamlessly integrate with your life, and the LINK BAR is a natural progression of that philosophy.”

The JBL Link Bar is available now through the JBL web-store and at select electronics retailers for a recommended retail price of AU$599. It'll also be available as bundle with a subwoofer for AU$999.

