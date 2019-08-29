Logitech Z207 2.0 Stereo Computer Speakers review: Improved sound for all your devices

This Bluetooth-enabled system supports one wired and two wireless connections with seamless switching.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Logitech

Most of us flit among multiple devices throughout the day, so it’s reasonable to expect our “computer” speakers to do so as well. Logitech’s Z207 speaker system was designed with this in mind. Supporting both wired and wireless connections, it can effortlessly switch from your PC to your tablet to your phone, bringing rich, room-filling sound to your media wherever it’s stored.

Each of the speaker enclosures measures about 9.5 x 3.5 x 4.9 inches (HWD) and weighs just over 2 pounds. They’re constructed entirely of plastic, including the attached stands. My review model had a matte-black finish, but they're also available in white. Both enclosures contain one uncovered speaker driver that handles the mid and high tones, and one passive radiator for the bass.

The Z207 speakers lack setup instructions, but they don’t need any. The enclosures are hardwired together, with the power/volume knob and Bluetooth button on the right one clearly designating it as the control unit. All you have to do is plug one end of the supplied 3.5 mm audio cable into the AUX jack on the back of that speaker and the other end into your computer. Then just turn the system on, and fire up you favorite playlist or movie.

z207 bluetooth computer speakers pdp 2 Logitech

The Z207 speakers are big but they deliver a big sound.

The speakers deliver 10 watts of peak power. Sitting at the computer, I kept the volume around the halfway point. But I could crank it higher without distortion if I wanted to soundtrack activities away from my desk. The sound was well balanced, with clear highs, mids, and bass--the last is surprisingly deep for system without a subwoofer.

I don’t keep any music files on my computer, so when I wanted to listen to downloads I had to switch to my phone. The initial pairing process takes under a minute: You press the Bluetooth button on the control speaker to put it in pairing mode (the power LED blinks green and blue), then look for the Z207 to appear on your phone’s list of available devices. Mine connected to the speakers automatically. The speakers support up to two Bluetooth connections in addition to the wired connection to your computer. To switch streaming between them you just press Pause on one device and Play on another.

Bottom line

Logitech’s Z207 speakers deliver impressive audio with few compromises for their modest price. And their ability to support up to three devices at once is surely welcome given our multi-device habits. Some Amazon reviewers have commented on their size as they do take up a fair amount of desk space. If that’s a concern, you might consider AmazonBasics USB-Powered Computer Speakers or Creative’s Pebble speaker set, both of which have a smaller footprint and a bit more style without sacrificing sound quality. You’ll have to sacrifice multi-device support, though, as neither of those systems include Bluetooth.

Michael Ansaldo

PC World (US online)
Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

