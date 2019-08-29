AMD settles Bulldozer class-action suit that could pay out up to $35 per chip

AMD agrees to pay out $12.1 million in compensation, which works out to about $35 per chip.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

If you bought an AMD “Bulldozer” CPU and didn’t quite agree with AMD that it was an actual 8-core chip, congratulations: A judge has agreed with you, and you may be eligible for a small bit of compensation as a result.

As originally reported by The Register, AMD has agreed to pay up to $35 per chip for those who bought an FX-8120, FX-8150, FX-8320, FX-8350, FX-8370, FX-9370, or FX-9590, as a result of a settlement of a class-action suit brought in 2015. Unfortunately, the settlement hasn’t moved past the stage where both sides publish details of how to obtain compensation. (You can read our original AMD Bulldozer review, here.)

The litigants originally filed suit because they disagreed with AMD’s claims that its four CPU modules, each with a pair of cores inside them, combined to create an eight-core chip. The defendants argued that because the CPU cores shared resources and a single floating-point unit, the affected chips weren’t an eight-core chip at all. After four years of back-and-forth in the courts, AMD agreed to settle in exchange for a release from all future claims.

The total compensation is just $12.1 million, however, which will need to be split between the litigants and the members of the class—basically, any customer who bought a Bulldozer chip and can attest to it. The settlement assumes that 20 percent of affected customers will actually apply for the settlement fee. Put another way, the pot of money doesn’t guarantee $35 per chip; it merely makes some guesses as to how many people will apply for compensation, and divides the money accordingly.

The Register correctly refers back to the Equifax data breach, where the $125 in per-customer “compensation” quickly shrank once all of the affected customers—pretty much everybody?—began applying for their fair share. It’s hard to say whether the same thing will happen here, too. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?