Fitbit launch pre-sales for the Versa 2

Fitbit are now taking orders for their next fitness-focused smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2.

Announced overnight and intended as more of a follow-up than a reinvention of last year's Versa smartwatch, the Versa 2 boasts a new, slightly-larger AMOLED display with thinner bezels, a built-in mic with Amazon Alexa integration and a suite of new sleep features.

These include Sleep Score (which gamifies the quality of your nightly rest based on the data the wearable gathers), Sleep Mode (which allows for a more universal silencing of notifications) and Smart Wake, which promises to use machine learning to wake you up during an optimal part of your sleep cycle. 

Other revisions include a single-button control scheme, a faster processor, a cleaner underside design and support for additional music streaming services like Spotify. Unfortunately, like the original, this new version of the Versa will lack the GPS integration found in the Iconic.

Fitbit say that the Versa 2 will offer up five days of usage per charge, though that number might vary based on how frequently you work out and whether you enable the Versa 2's new always-on display.

“At Fitbit, we believe that health belongs to everyone and that people should not be priced out of having access to devices and features that can help them improve their health. That’s why we’ve designed Versa 2 to be a premium, full-featured and easy-to-use smartwatch at an accessible price  point,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

“Building on the success of our original best- selling Versa smartwatch, we believe the added value and innovation in Versa 2 with new features like  Alexa, a Spotify app and advanced in-app and on-device sleep features, will bring more users into the smartwatch category, allowing them to unlock the benefits of better health.”

In Australia, the Fitbit Versa 2 is available for pre-order from today through online retailers for a starting price of AU$329.99. It'll land in retail from the 15th of September though JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Rebel Sport, Amazon, Big W, Target, Myer, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and David Jones.

There's also going to be a special edition available for AU$379.95.

