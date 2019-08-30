Lenovo refreshes ThinkPad lineup ahead of IFA

Credit: Lenovo

Ahead of this year's IFA in Berlin, Lenovo has refreshed their ThinkPad with four new notebooks - some of which play into Intel's new Project Athena initiative.



Starting from the top, there's the 7th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Build around a new 10th Gen Intel Core proecssor (up to i7), (up to) 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, (up to) 2TB PCIe SSD storage and a 51Whr battery, the new ThinkPad Carbon promises to deliver the same sense of style and consistent performance as its predecessors have. The new model boasts a carbon fiber weave finish and is 6% thinner than its predecessor at 14.9mm.



For those willing to pay the premium, the new X1 Carbon's 14-inch display can also be upgraded to a 4K HDR400 Dolby Vision one.



Next up, you've got the fourth-generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Intended to offer the best of both worlds when it comes to Lenovo's ThinkPad and Yoga product lines, the new model has been outfitted with a new 10th Gen Intel Core proecssor (up to i7), (up to) 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, (up to) 2TB PCIe SSD storage and a 51Whr battery.

Fusing together a modern convertible design and the look and feel of the iconic ThinkPad, the new X1 Yoga is said to be 11% thinner and 17% smaller than the last model. It's not a radical reinvention of the concepts involved but it does seem like a significant enough improvement on what's come before.



Then, the ThinkPad T490 augments that usual ThinkPad pitch with discrete graphics and the option to upgrade to a 500-nit WQHD IPS panel with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR content. Essentially, it's a portable workstation for professional users who need that little bit of extra GPU punch.

The new ThinkPad T490 features a new 10th Gen Intel Core proecssor (up to i7), (up to) 48GB of LPDDR3 RAM, (up to) 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics and a 50Whr battery.



Last but not least, there's the ThinkPad X390. Billed as a portable workstation (minus the discrete GPU found in the T490), it runs on a new 10th Gen Intel Core proecssor (up to i7), (up to) 32GB of DDR4 RAM, (up to) 1TB PCIe SSD storage and a 48Whr battery.



The other thing you don't get here compared to the other newly-announced ThinkPad notebooks is the option to upgrade to a fancy display. The highest resolution on offer for the T390's 13.3-inch display is FHD.

Although the new ThinkPad range is due to launch locally in September, Lenovo Australia haven't detailed local pricing or availability just yet. Expect more news to come with next week's IFA conference in Berlin.

