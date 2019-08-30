A new 32-core AMD Threadripper appears on benchmark site

AMD hasn't formally announced a next-gen Threadripper, though AMD CEO Su has promised more details before the year is out.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

What appears to be a new 32-core AMD Threadripper has appeared on the Geekbench benchmark database, giving ammunition to the belief that yes, we may be seeing a new Threadripper chip “soon,” in the words of AMD chief executive Lisa Su.

The Geekbench browser lists a 32-core “100-000000011-11” chip, with 32 cores and 64 threads. But the chip is also identified as an “AuthenticAMD Family 23 Model 49 Stepping 0,” code-named Sharkstooth, a member of the AMD Ryzen family. The CPU northbridge is also identified as a Ryzen part. The chip itself has a base clock of 2.2GHz, and a maximum frequency of 4.17GHz.

AMD has yet to announce a Threadripper using the same 7nm, Zen 2 CPU architecture as its latest Ryzen parts.

amd sharkstooth geekbanch better score Geekbench

For her part, AMD chief executive Lisa Su has been somewhat cagey about a next-gen Threadripper, excluding it from her Computex address, but later confirming that it’s “moving up.” At the Hot Chips academic conference, Su said that details on a new Threadripper would be arriving “soon.” The Geekbench score appears to bear that out.

AMD’s current Threadripper 2990WX (32 cores/64 threads, with a base clock of 3GHz and a turbo clock of 4.2GHz) generates maximum single-core Geekbench scores of about 5,450 or so, with some multicore scores north of 80,000. (More recent scores are about 39,000.)

Of Sharkstooth’s three listed scores, the highest single-core score of 5,932 exceeds the 2990WX's, while the highest multi-core score of 94,472 exceeds the 2990WX’s more recent results. (The earlier 68,576 falls far behind the 2990WX, however.) Whatever the score, it’s possible that the AMD design team is merely testing it for functionality, rather than performance.

We won’t know for certain until AMD formally takes the wraps off of its next-gen Threadripper chip. Until then, we’ll have to be satisfied with leaked benchmarks that seemingly prove Sharkstooth’s existence—thanks to Twitter user momomo_us and Tom’s Hardware for pointing this out. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?