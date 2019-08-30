New Windows 10 build merges tablet, desktop experience

Apparently no one used the existing tablet UI.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s trying out a new “tablet” experience for two-in-ones that...looks a lot like today’s desktop interface.

As part of Windows 10 Insider build 18970 (20H1), Microsoft is testing out a new layout for undocked two-in-ones (and presumably tablets, too). The layout provides greater spacing between the various taskbar icons, and it collapses the search bar. A keyboard icon has also been added to the taskbar, to make it easier to enter text. The keyboard will activate automatically when you tap a text field, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Another new feature worth noting is a new Restore option for those privileged with high-speed Internet connections. Normally, when you restore a Windows PC, Windows 10 reloads Windows from a compressed, hidden partition.

windows 10 cloud reset Microsoft

A new cloud reset option has been added to Windows 10.

A new “cloud download” option does away with this, and merely re-downloads a few gigabytes of Windows data from the cloud. You’ll now see an option to reset from the cloud, or reset locally. (The amount of data Windows will need to download will vary by device and OS, though it required just under 2.9GB in Microsoft’s example.)  Otherwise, the reset operation works normally.

The new build also continues to roll out the revamped Cortana experience Microsoft announced previously.

Windows 10

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
