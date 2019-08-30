Apple releases a colorful invitation for this year's iPhone reveal

(PC World) on

Credit: Apple

Apple has set a date for the reveal of the next iPhone.

In line with earlier years, the invitation itself (seen above) is pretty playful and cryptic.Captioned "by innovation only", it shows a translucent apple with a glass-like texture and several different colors.

As for what it all means, there are a few theories out there.

One thing it does clearly give away is the time & date of this year's iPhone reveal: 10:00AM on the 10th of September.

Like last year's pre-Christmas hardware event, it'll take place in the Steve Jobs theatre at Apple's Cupertino-based HQ.

For Australians, that means you'll have to tune in online at 3AM on the 11th of September.

The event itself is expected to see Apple's 2019 iPhone range announced alongside a new Apple Watch. There have also been rumblings of a smaller, more-affordable version of the HomePod smart speaker and a new Macbook Pro. We'll have to wait and see.

Apple's next hardware event will take place on 3AM on the 11th of September AEST.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleiPhone

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Paul Krill

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?