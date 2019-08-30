Apple releases a colorful invitation for this year's iPhone reveal

Credit: Apple

Apple has set a date for the reveal of the next iPhone.

In line with earlier years, the invitation itself (seen above) is pretty playful and cryptic.Captioned "by innovation only", it shows a translucent apple with a glass-like texture and several different colors.



As for what it all means, there are a few theories out there.



My Apple invite graphic conspiracy theory is that it actually hints at new camera tech coming in the next iPhone. Here it is compared to the lens diagram from an Apple camera lens/curved sensor patent that showed up in 2016. The layers of the apple represent glass elements. pic.twitter.com/2yqEzh2ubX — Stan Horaczek (@stanhoraczek) August 29, 2019

One thing it does clearly give away is the time & date of this year's iPhone reveal: 10:00AM on the 10th of September.



Like last year's pre-Christmas hardware event, it'll take place in the Steve Jobs theatre at Apple's Cupertino-based HQ.



For Australians, that means you'll have to tune in online at 3AM on the 11th of September.



The event itself is expected to see Apple's 2019 iPhone range announced alongside a new Apple Watch. There have also been rumblings of a smaller, more-affordable version of the HomePod smart speaker and a new Macbook Pro. We'll have to wait and see.



