Women in Security Conference & Awards to debut in Melbourne on 3 September

Inaugural awards program will cap off a day celebrating the contributions of women in cybersecurity and exploring ways to engage newcomers in this fascinating industry

(CSO Online)

MELBOURNE, 30 AUGUST 2019 –Saudi Arabian cybersecurity specialist and women’s rights activist Manal al-Sharif, who was imprisoned by authorities after daring to drive a car, will deliver the keynote speech at a groundbreaking conference and awards ceremony exploring the changing role of women in cybersecurity.

Five years in the making, the Women in Security Conference & Awards is a joint venture between leading publication CSO Australia and the Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN), a networking and mentorship program aiming to increase the number of women in the cybersecurity community.

“Women may be in the minority in the cybersecurity industry, but Australia’s cybersecurity community is filled with talented women and we at AWSN have been working tirelessly to promote their cause,” said AWSN founder Jacqui Lostau.

“This conference represents the realisation of years spent creating opportunities to boost women’s participation in this critical industry sector. We are proud to partner with CSO Australia to bring this longstanding vision to fruition.”

To be held at the Park Hyatt Melbourne on Tuesday, 3 September, the conference will feature a series of expert speakers sharing their experiences as women in the cybersecurity industry, covering topics including red-teaming strategies, cloud deployments, mentorship and more.

The day will conclude with the inaugural Women in Security Awards ceremony – a celebration of the many talented individuals and organisations seeking to boost the opportunities for women in an industry where they make up just 24 percent of workers, according to (ISC)2.

Increasing the profile of women in cybersecurity is crucial to helping the industry identify an important source of talented individuals that the industry has all too often failed to engage.

“Every day I read articles about the cybersecurity industry’s skills shortage and lack of diversity, but it’s all misleading,” said Abigail Swabey, publisher of CSO Australia. “You just need to dig deeper to find the right skills – but nobody has been willing to go that extra mile. It has been very frustrating to watch.”

“The inaugural Women in Security Conference & Awards is the result of that frustration – combining a fantastic lineup of dynamic speakers with a real awards ceremony that recognises the amazingly talented and innovative women in Australia’s cybersecurity industry.”

