Bose's SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds are probably never going to be this cheap again

Fathers Day 2019 Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones Credit: Bose Fathers Day Gift Guide

Bose's SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds are being discounted down to $20 as part of eBay's 20th birthday sales.

It's far from the only thing on sale but, of all the things being discounted for the occasion, it's definitely something that stuck out to us. After all, the usual RRP for these particular AirPod alternatives earbuds is a couple hundred dollars. Taking their original RRP into account, it's something like a 93% discount.



Similar to Amazon's Prime Day, this deal (and others) are only going to be available to active eBay Plus members.



Similar flash deals will be running over the course of the day, from 9AM to 7PM, with each product being discounted down to $20. Some of these deals are on comparatively-cheaper stuff but it also includes fare like the Google Home Hub (review here).



According to eBay Australia’s Sophie Onikul “Aussies have made purchases on eBay nearly 19 million times since our launch and collectively spent more than 266,000 years browsing on site."

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone by offering never-before-seen savings on the latest must-have products. It might be our birthday, but it's eBay shoppers that get the presents!"

The Bose deal is set to go live at 2PM this afternoon. Visit https://www.ebay.com.au/ to get in on the action.





