Gearbox finally announces a proper Homeworld sequel, 15 long years later

Homeworld 3 is crowdfunding on Fig for the next month, though with a stated $1 goal the process is more of a formality than a necessity. Homeworld 3 is finally on its way.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Homeworld 3

When Gearbox released the Homeworld Remastered Collection in 2015, I think fans collectively held their breath and thought “Well, what’s next?” The answer was 2016’s pseudo-sequel, HomeworldDeserts of Kharak, which brought concepts from the spacefaring RTS down to ground level. There hasn’t been what you’d call a “proper” Homeworld sequel in nearly two decades though.

But there’s going to be, and soon. Today Gearbox and Homeworld Remastered/Deserts of Kharak developer Blackbird Interactive launched a crowdfunding campaign on Fig for Homeworld 3. As the name implies, this is a full-scale sequel to 2003’s Homeworld 2, and a return to the space combat people know and love.

The crowdfunding campaign itself is a bit of an anomaly, as the goal was a measly $1. Surprise surprise, Gearbox managed to raise that and then some. As I write this the campaign is over $84,000. In other words, Homeworld 3 is a lock to happen...eventually.

As the campaign says though, “We’re incredibly early on in this project—only a few months into pre-production.” Thus, the crowdfunding is less about raising money and more about getting the community involved—or at least that’s how Gearbox spins it.

“This is your chance to tell us what you expect of Homeworld 3, including its features, priorities, and even what the collector’s edition will include. We’ll share the data we’ve received from you throughout the game’s development and show how its influenced the scope and priorities of Homeworld 3. It’s a unique experience that only Fig can offer and we’re excited for the most open development process in both Blackbird’s and Gearbox’s history.”

Of course, shaving a few hundred thousand dollars off the development probably doesn’t hurt either.

Regardless the main news item is that it’s happening. I’m surprised Homeworld 3 is so early in development, given Deserts of Kharak is a few years old now, but sometime in the next few years (Gearbox says it’s aiming for 2022) there will be a brand new Homeworld for a new generation. That’s pretty amazing, especially since nobody’s really duplicated Homeworld to this day—no spiritual successors, nothing.

You can head on over to the Fig campaign to get more details. There are the usual spate of backer rewards and so forth, for those who want to get involved. That said, the game’s already funded so there’s no harm in waiting to see where it ends up.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?