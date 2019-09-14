Huawei to forge ahead with Mate 30 launch on September 19

Huawei have committed to launching their next flagship handset in Munich on September 19.

The launch date itself has been rumored for a while now. However, with the on-going controversy around the Chinese company's inclusion on the US Commerce Department's Entity List, there's still a lot of uncertainty around the looming launch of Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

As for the device itself, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 are expected to feature Huawei's next flagship Kirin processor, a refined version of the quad-lens camera found in the P30 Pro and a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a smoother 90hZ refresh rate. Both an in-display fingerprint sensor and the 3D face unlock found in the Mate 20 Pro are also expected alongside the usual RAM, ROM and battery capacity improvements.

Although Huawei did unveil their own multi-device operating system, called Harmony OS, earlier this year. The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are still expected to run on Android. For more info on Harmony OS, click here.

Our take? Given the recent news that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro might not launch with access to the Google ecosystem and the close timing with Apple's iPhone launch, it's almost a surprise to see Huawei going through with this. The Mate 30 Pro better be one well of a phone.

