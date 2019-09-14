Lenovo's Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 has a built-in Qi charger

(PC World) on

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's latest consumer-grade workstation makes the most of a unique form-factor.

Announced ahead of this year's IFA in Berlin, Lenovo say that the IdeaCentre A540 is modeled after the asymmetry of a Cypress tree. Available in two sizes (24-inches and 27-inches), the IdeaCentre A540 is an all-in-one Windows PC with an eye-catching brass metallic stand.

As mentioned, there's also a Qi wireless charger integrated into the base of the unit.

Credit: Lenovo

Under the hood, the specs of the IdeaCentre A540 suggest it'll be pretty versatile. You can get it either an Intel 9th Gen Core CPU or one of AMD's Ryzen CPUs. It supports up to 16GBs of RAM and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage plus up to 2TB of traditional hard drive storage.

If you opt for the 24-inch model, you'll get AMD's Radeon RX 540X Graphics. If you go for the larger 27-inch A540, you get a slight bump upwards to Radeon RX 540X .

The Ryzen-powered Lenovo A540 goes all the way up to a Ryzen 5 3400 GE processsor but is only available in a 24-inch size.

Although the new Lenovo A540 is due to launch globally in September, Lenovo Australia haven't detailed local pricing or availability just yet. Expect more news to come with next week's IFA conference in Berlin.

Credit: Lenovo

Tags LenovoIdeaCentre A540

Fergus Halliday
