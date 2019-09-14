IFA 2019: Everything you need to know

IFA - Messe Berlin

IFA - Messe Berlin

The annual IFA conference in Berlin herald’s the consumer tech world’s last gasp of product announcements before Christmas.

PC World was on-site to cover all the big news. If you weren’t, here’s what you need to know:

Lenovo

ASUS

Sonos

Bose

Samsung 

Huawei

Netgear

Logitech

Intel

Fauna 

Hisense

Amazfit

Acer

LG

Razer

HMD Global / Nokia

TCL / Alcatel

Jabra

Sony

Sennhesier

Ecovacs

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.


