Samsung move on the mid-tier with Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung has announced what might be a more affordable option for those looking to buy into the 5G hype.

A more powerful version of the Galaxy A70, the new Galaxy A90 5G will be Samsung's first mid-tier phone with 5G connectivity. It's also equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 855 processor,  a triple-lens camera (48-megapixel + 5-megapixel depth sensor + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens), 32-megapixel front-facing camera, 128GB of storage, up to 8GB of RAM, a 4500mAh battery and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Interestingly, with the addition of the high-end processor, DeX support and next-gen connectivity, the only features separating the Samsung A90 5G from the flagship experience offered by the S10 and S10+ are things like wireless charging and water resistance. If you want to protect your new Samsung smartphone with a quality case, click here.

“We’re excited about the success of the Galaxy A Series – a generation of smartphones built for the new Era of Live that focuses on essential features people want the most, including a high-quality camera, long-lasting battery and immersive display,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. 

“Samsung has worked tirelessly with our partners in the 5G ecosystem to bring 5G to as many people as possible, and now we are offering 5G connectivity across the entire Galaxy smartphone portfolio, giving more people high speed access and connected experiences.”

Samsung Australia say that local info on pricing and availability will be shared in the coming weeks.


Fergus Halliday
