Bang & Olufsen announce their first soundbar

(PC World) on

Credit: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen have announced their first soundbar.

Designed in collaboration with Danish studio NORM Architects, the new BeoSound Stage boasts Dolby Atmos support, ToneTouch sound optimisation and a grand total of 11 drivers.

The Beosound Stage also supports a wide range of modern connecitivities. It can be paired using Bluetooth, ChromeCast or Air Play 2.

In Australia, the Silver Frame with Black Fabric BeoSound Stage and the Bronze Tone Frame with Warm Taupe Kvadrat Fabric BeoSound Stage are priced at AU$2500. The Smoked Oak frame and Grey Kvadrat fabric BeoSound Stage is priced higher at AU$3500. 

This makes it way more expensive than something you'd get from Samsung or LG. However, if you're already looking at B&O for your next soundbar, that price-tag (and the luxury-grade design that goes with it) is arguably part of the draw here.

"The first time you hear Beosound Stage, the impact of the deep, powerful sound hits you immediately, and the simple minimalistic Scandinavian design makes it stand out like a piece of furniture. It is simply clean, elegant and powerful”, says Christoffer Østergaard Poulsen, Vice President of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen. 

“We created Beosound Stage as a powerful soundbar that doesn’t rely on a subwoofer or satellites to create an immersive experience."

The BeoSound Stage will be available from early November 2019. 

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags bang & olufsenBeoplayBeosound Stage

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?