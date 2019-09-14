Bang & Olufsen announce their first soundbar

Credit: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen have announced their first soundbar.

Designed in collaboration with Danish studio NORM Architects, the new BeoSound Stage boasts Dolby Atmos support, ToneTouch sound optimisation and a grand total of 11 drivers.

The Beosound Stage also supports a wide range of modern connecitivities. It can be paired using Bluetooth, ChromeCast or Air Play 2.

In Australia, the Silver Frame with Black Fabric BeoSound Stage and the Bronze Tone Frame with Warm Taupe Kvadrat Fabric BeoSound Stage are priced at AU$2500. The Smoked Oak frame and Grey Kvadrat fabric BeoSound Stage is priced higher at AU$3500.

This makes it way more expensive than something you'd get from Samsung or LG. However, if you're already looking at B&O for your next soundbar, that price-tag (and the luxury-grade design that goes with it) is arguably part of the draw here.

"The first time you hear Beosound Stage, the impact of the deep, powerful sound hits you immediately, and the simple minimalistic Scandinavian design makes it stand out like a piece of furniture. It is simply clean, elegant and powerful”, says Christoffer Østergaard Poulsen, Vice President of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen.

“We created Beosound Stage as a powerful soundbar that doesn’t rely on a subwoofer or satellites to create an immersive experience."

The BeoSound Stage will be available from early November 2019.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.







