SteelSeries new wireless gaming headset promises to play nice with everything

Even the Nintendo Switch

(PC World) on

Credit: SteelSeries

SteelSeries are trying to please everyone with the new Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset.

Billed as "the ultimate 4-in-1 wireless headset", the new Arctis 1 Wireless comes bundled with a USB-C dongle that allows for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity over the 2.4Ghz frequency band. Out of the box, SteelSeries say it'll play nice with both PC, PS4, Android smartphones/tablets and the Nintendo Switch. The idea here is that rather than have a bunch of different headsets, you just have one that you can easily disconnect and connect as required.

The Arctis 1 Wireless also features Airweave fabric ear cushions, a steel-reinforced headband, a 3.5mm headphone jack for traditional wired usage and a detachable microphone that can be easily disconnected when not in use. 

“With the continual growth of console gaming, alongside the emergence of mobile gaming experiences such as game streaming services and Nintendo Switch, gamers’ audio needs have evolved, and that evolution is wireless,” says Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. 

“Gamers need a truly multiplatform wireless headset that easily transitions between experiences, and that’s exactly what we’ve delivered with the Arctis 1 Wireless.”

In Australia, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is available now for AU$119.99 through steelseries.com, JB Hi-Fi and Amazon. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SteelSeries

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?