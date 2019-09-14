SteelSeries new wireless gaming headset promises to play nice with everything

Credit: SteelSeries

SteelSeries are trying to please everyone with the new Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset.



Billed as "the ultimate 4-in-1 wireless headset", the new Arctis 1 Wireless comes bundled with a USB-C dongle that allows for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity over the 2.4Ghz frequency band. Out of the box, SteelSeries say it'll play nice with both PC, PS4, Android smartphones/tablets and the Nintendo Switch. The idea here is that rather than have a bunch of different headsets, you just have one that you can easily disconnect and connect as required.

The Arctis 1 Wireless also features Airweave fabric ear cushions, a steel-reinforced headband, a 3.5mm headphone jack for traditional wired usage and a detachable microphone that can be easily disconnected when not in use.



“With the continual growth of console gaming, alongside the emergence of mobile gaming experiences such as game streaming services and Nintendo Switch, gamers’ audio needs have evolved, and that evolution is wireless,” says Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO.

“Gamers need a truly multiplatform wireless headset that easily transitions between experiences, and that’s exactly what we’ve delivered with the Arctis 1 Wireless.”



In Australia, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is available now for AU$119.99 through steelseries.com, JB Hi-Fi and Amazon.

