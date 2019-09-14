IFA 2019: Acer's introduce pricey 'Pro' versions of their new Concept D notebooks

Acer are upping the ante in the content creation notebook space with new Pro versions of their Concept D laptops.

Acer has introduced several new Concept D Pro laptops at this year's IFA. However, at this time, only two of the new Pro models have been confirmed for the Australian market.

The new Acer Concept D7 Pro comes equipped with a 15.6-inch display and a more-than-decent set of specs.

Falling under the umbrella of Nvidia's Studio laptops initiative, it can be equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core chipset, up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory.



Then, if you're after a little more 'oomph', there's the Acer Concept D9 Pro. It features a larger 17.3-inch 4K display and can be kitted out with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU and up to 32 GB of RAM. The ConceptD 9 Pro's display comes PANTONE-Validated and covers 100% of the Adobe RGB colour gamut - which means more to graphic designers and video editors than it will writers or gamers.

Compared to the traditional clamshell looks of the D7 Pro, the Concept D9 Pro is more tablet-like. It's built around a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge which, when combined with the bundled Wacom EMR stylus allows it to offer an almost tablet-like drawing experience.



“We’re excited to bring NVIDIA Quadro GPU options across our entire creator PC portfolio for the most demanding professional and enterprise customers,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer.

“Combined with the power of 9th Gen Intel Core processors, these powerful workhorses will help creators focus on being creators whether in the office or on-the-go.”

Both devices will be available locally in November through the Acer website.



In Australia, pricing for the Acer Concept D7 Pro starts at AU$4999.

In Australia, pricing for the Acer Concept D9 Pro starts at AU$8999.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.



