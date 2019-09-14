IFA 2019: Acer's introduce pricey 'Pro' versions of their new Concept D notebooks

(PC World) on

Acer are upping the ante in the content creation notebook space with new Pro versions of their Concept D laptops.

Acer has introduced several new Concept D Pro laptops at this year's IFA. However, at this time, only two of the new Pro models have been confirmed for the Australian market.

The new Acer Concept D7 Pro comes equipped with a 15.6-inch display and a more-than-decent set of specs. 

Falling under the umbrella of Nvidia's Studio laptops initiative, it can be equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core chipset, up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. 

Then, if you're after a little more 'oomph', there's the Acer Concept D9 Pro. It features a larger 17.3-inch 4K display and can be kitted out with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU and up to 32 GB of RAM.  The ConceptD 9 Pro's display comes PANTONE-Validated and covers 100% of the Adobe RGB colour gamut - which means more to graphic designers and video editors than it will writers or gamers. 

Compared to the traditional clamshell looks of the D7 Pro, the Concept D9 Pro is more tablet-like. It's built around a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge which, when combined with the bundled Wacom EMR stylus allows it to offer an almost tablet-like drawing experience.

“We’re excited to bring NVIDIA Quadro GPU options across our entire creator PC portfolio for the most demanding professional and enterprise customers,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer. 

“Combined with the power of 9th Gen Intel Core processors, these powerful workhorses will help creators focus on being creators whether in the office or on-the-go.” 

Both devices will be available locally in November through the Acer website.

In Australia, pricing for the Acer Concept D7 Pro starts at AU$4999.

In Australia, pricing for the Acer Concept D9 Pro starts at AU$8999. 

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags acerconcept

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?