IFA 2019: LG get in on the 244Hz action with new UltraGear monitors

Credit: LG

LG have announced a slew of new NanoCell-enhanced monitors, one of which boasts a 244Hz refresh rate, at this year's IFA.

There are three UltraGear monitors on offer here, separated by both things like physical size and finer factors like refresh rate. 

First up, you've got the LG UltraGear 27GN750. This 27-inch IPS monitor boasts a 1ms response time, 244Hz refresh rate, FHD resolution, 400 nits of brightness and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It's also HDR10 compliant and capable of delivering 99% of the sRGB color accuracy. 

Then, if you want a little sharper image quality, there's the 27GL850. It's also 27-inches, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and HDR10-compliant. It only offers up to 350 nits of brightness and 144Hz of refresh but comes enhanced by the same NanoCell tech found in LG's TVs and boasts a greater QHD resolution.

Lastly, there's the LG 38GL950G. It ups the game when it comes to both screen quality and quantity. At 37.5-inches, 450 nits and WQHD+, it's both the largest, brightest and sharpest UltraGear monitor on display. It also touts a 175Hz overclocked refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance, DCI-P3 98% color accuracy and Nvidia G-Sync support. 

Australian pricing and availability for all three monitors is to be confirmed.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.


IFA lg 244Hz

Fergus Halliday
