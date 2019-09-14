IFA 2019: Lenovo's new Yoga laptops introduce 'Super Resolution' video playback and more

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Lenovo's next round of Yoga laptops are going to come with a few new tricks, including Super Resolution.



Co-created with Intel, this new technology promises to accurately upscale using artificial intelligence. Leveraging the AI-advantages available through Intel's latest Core processors, it'll automatically kick in whenever you load up a video in Windows media player and up-sample content up to 1080p quality.



Lenovo say that Super Resolution will be available in at least three of the four new laptops. The exception here is the C640.

As for whether it'll come to older notebooks, they say that the tech requires more recent Intel Core Ice Lake processors. The other catch here is that it'll only kick in when you're watching content in Windows Media player. That being said, Lenovo say that other media players are supports in markets like China.

Lenovo say it's exclusive to their products for now but wouldn't rule out the possibility of other OEMs being able to use the feature later down the track.



Thankfully, it's not the only new feature available in the range. There's also a new set of Q-Control shortcuts that can be used to quickly toggle Yoga devices between different thermal management profiles and the ability to interact with Alexa from your device's lock-screen.

Even if it's not quite a true ACPC, the 13-inch C640 is the natural option for customers who value portability as much as they do productivity. It's got 4G connectivity, a 10th Gen Intel Core processor and 360-degree convertible form-factor. The C640 can be kitted out with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Australia tell us that pricing for the base model will start at $1699 and that it'll be available from mid-October.

Positioned above this, you've go the Yoga C740. Billed as the everyday entry level Yoga laptop and comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor, fast-charging via USB Type-C and a Dolby Atmos Speaker System. Under the hood, it's running on Intel's 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and available in two sizes. The larger 15-inch model can also be upgraded to a FHD VESA400 HDR touchscreen. In terms of RAM and ROM, you can kit the Yoga C740 out with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

In Australia, pricing starts at AU$1699 for the 14-inch model. Local pricing for the 15-inch model starts at AU$1999.

Next up, you've got the Yoga S740. It runs on Intel's 9th Gen Core processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and promises improved facial recognition using a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor in addition to a standard IR camera. It's available in two sizes, 14 and 15-inches, and can be upgraded to offer a VESA400 HDR display with Dolby Vision support. It even supports an Intel Core i9 mobile processor. As with the C740, the S740 can be upgraded to up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

In Australia, pricing starts at AU$1999 for the 14-inch S740. Local pricing for the 15-inch model starts at AU$2699.

Last but certainly not least, you've got the Yoga C940. The flagship in the range, it brings everything together. It's got all the new Yoga software features. It's got a 14-inch Dolby Vision-enabled display that's upgradable to 4K VESA400 HDR. The ability to store the stylus within the laptop. A TrueBlock Privacy Shutter and Windows Hello biometric fingerprint authentication. A rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar.

In Australia, pricing for the Yoga C940 starts at AU$2999.

Lenovo's new Yoga lineup will be landing in Australia from October 19th.

