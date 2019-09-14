Intel: Core i9-9900KS, Cascade Lake-X chips will ship in October

Intel's IFA presentation positioned its Core chips as superior to both AMD's and Qualcomm's.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Intel

Intel said Wednesday that it plans to ship two high-end desktop processors next month: both its monstrous Core i9-9900KS processor and its upcoming Cascade Lake-X gaming processor will go on sale.

In a presentation from the IFA show in Berlin, Ryan Shrout, chief performance strategist at Intel, said that Intel is aware of the competition, specifically AMD and Qualcomm, and was “adjusting” to deliver market-leading products. AMD has already delivered a cost-competitive Ryzen processor, and there’s reason to believe a next-gen Threadripper is coming soon. As Intel did at Computex, the chipmaker announced furture products in hopes of taking some wind out of its competitor’s sales.

intel comet lake vs 8cx large Intel

Intel also took a shot at Qualcomm, whose upcoming 8cx chip is said to about equal a Core i5. Intel tried to establish exactly which Core i5 was being referenced—the older Whiskey Lake—and how its latest 10th-gen parts would shape up. 

Intel had already announced the Core i9-9900KS at Computex, a 4GHz, 8-core/16-thread chip that boosts to 5GHz—and, more importantly, across all cores simultaneously. That gave Shrout the opportunity to point out that rival AMD had been caught out with 3rd-gen Ryzen chips that underperformed the company’s boost claims, which AMD blamed on a bug that the company will fix.

It’s not clear what the Core i9-9900KS TDP will be, however, and Intel didn’t offer any further details along those lines. We still don’t know the price either, although it’s likely to be somewhere north of exorbitant.

Shrout positioned the products as direct responses to its rivals. “The point is, we’re not taking this sitting down, we see the competition, we see the landscape as it is,” Shrout said. “We’re adjusting because we take these customers very seriously. And we want to give them the best product possible.”

Probably the more direct attack against AMD’s Threadripper, however, will be the upcoming Cascade Lake-X desktop chip, which Shrout said would ship in October. If you recall the massive 18-core Core i9-7980X and 16-core Core i9-7960X that shipped in 2017, they actually outperformed AMD’s Threadripper, but at a dramatically higher price.

Intel was at least honest about how the older Skylake-X architecture that formed the foundation of the Core i9-7980X shaped up to Threadripper:

cascade lake x better image Intel

During its presentation at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Intel showed the performance per dollar of Skylake-X vs. AMD Threadripper and the upcoming Cascade Lake-X, admitting that Skylake-X was overpriced for what you got. 

Intel

Unfortunately, Intel refused to answer any and all further questions about the Core i9-9900KS, as well as the upcoming Cascade Lake-X chip. But based on Intel’s timing, we can probably assume that we’ll be seeing a lot of top-tier PC chip news next month, from both Intel and AMD.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?